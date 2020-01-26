Kalkulus Achieves Market Cap of $78,134.00 (KLKS)

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Kalkulus has a total market capitalization of $78,134.00 and approximately $41,540.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalkulus has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Kalkulus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00070139 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000836 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kalkulus Profile

Kalkulus (CRYPTO:KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Kalkulus’ total supply is 17,864,214 coins and its circulating supply is 17,189,134 coins. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kalkulus is medium.com/@kalkulus_team. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade.

Buying and Selling Kalkulus

Kalkulus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalkulus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalkulus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalkulus using one of the exchanges listed above.

