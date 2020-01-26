Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.83

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and traded as low as $8.38. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,821 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.
