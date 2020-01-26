KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.40

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and traded as high as $75.25. KBC Groep shares last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

