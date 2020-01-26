Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.39 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $1.17 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

