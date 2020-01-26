Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,529 ($33.27) price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,789.31 ($36.69).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,200 ($28.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,237.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,322.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

