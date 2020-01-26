Kevin Havelock Acquires 3,380 Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,533 ($20.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,015.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,141.68. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

