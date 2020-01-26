Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Update

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:KNL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 251,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Knoll has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,442.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $228,717.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,483,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,049,739. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Knoll by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Knoll by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,961,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Knoll by 429.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Knoll by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

