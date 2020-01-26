Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $28.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.20 billion. Kroger reported sales of $28.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $122.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.59 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.94 billion to $126.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,687. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.