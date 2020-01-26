L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 353.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 78.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 49.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSTR stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 28,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.