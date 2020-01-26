L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.76.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $224.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Analyst Recommendations for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit