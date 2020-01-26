L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.76.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $224.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

