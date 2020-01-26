LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.34 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.99.

LexinFintech stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.