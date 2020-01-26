Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 2,068,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,735. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit