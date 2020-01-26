Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 2,068,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,735. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

