LHT Price Tops $0.0537 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, LHT has traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a market cap of $2.68 million and $1,209.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

