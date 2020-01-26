Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.95

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series B alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series B had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.