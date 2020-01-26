LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LPTH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 46,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 3.01% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.