Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) & Pagerduty (OTCMKTS:PD) Financial Analysis

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Pagerduty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pagerduty $117.82 million 15.55 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagerduty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Holdings Group and Pagerduty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

Pagerduty has a consensus price target of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Pagerduty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78%

Summary

Pagerduty beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.