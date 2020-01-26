LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $402,363.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $402,363.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,024,789,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,350,238 tokens.

The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

