Litecred (LTCR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Litecred has a total market cap of $13,117.00 and $2.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecred has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.01328017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051678 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00210304 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073134 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

