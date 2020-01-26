Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $432.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $433.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.