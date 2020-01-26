Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.