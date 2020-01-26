Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ LONE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 45,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

