Loopring Trading Down 0.8% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Bithumb and IDAX. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $24.41 million and $1.33 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,733,337 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, IDAX, HitBTC, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, AirSwap, YoBit, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

