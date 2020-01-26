LTO Network Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. LTO Network has a market cap of $9.18 million and $609,194.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,603 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.