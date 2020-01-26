Matchpool (GUP) Market Cap Reaches $119,131.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $119,131.00 and approximately $441.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Gatecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

