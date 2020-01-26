Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

