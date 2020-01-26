Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $267,968.00 and $177.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.03207659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

