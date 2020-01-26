Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. 76,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,538. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $72,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,754. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

