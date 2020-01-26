Mizuho Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $95.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTC. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 1,538,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,281. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 309.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

