Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Up 84.6% in January

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 622,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Model N by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Model N by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

MODN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 195,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.54. Model N has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

