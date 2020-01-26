Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $1.65 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00008947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.22 or 0.03267123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00202730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125929 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, OKEx, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

