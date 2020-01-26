Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.84. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 583,833 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 596,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

