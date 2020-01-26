Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

MOMO stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,174. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.18. Momo has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth $178,503,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,693,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Momo by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 358,148 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Momo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,391,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 261,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

