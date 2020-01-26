Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the lowest is $6.82 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $25.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 5,916,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

