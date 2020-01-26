Morgan Stanley Increases Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $255.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.11. 221,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,702. Msci has a 12 month low of $160.02 and a 12 month high of $283.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Msci by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

