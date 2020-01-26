Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,229,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

