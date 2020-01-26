Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $200.56

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.56 and traded as high as $200.56. Morguard shares last traded at $199.90, with a volume of 1,104 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Morguard from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$299.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Morguard’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

