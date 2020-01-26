Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the December 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 84,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,531. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit