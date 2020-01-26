Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the December 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 84,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,531. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

