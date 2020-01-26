Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 75,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,577. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

