National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBHC. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 310,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

