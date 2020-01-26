NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0922

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, cfinex, Bittrex and Binance. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $60,291.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003849 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,203,365 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

