Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.16. 17,939,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,976,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.