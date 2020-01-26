Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Shares Down 12.6%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.25, 1,646,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,575,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

