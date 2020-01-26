NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $1.16 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,924,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

