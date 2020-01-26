NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $263.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $264.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.