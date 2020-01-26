Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NBL. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,487. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Noble Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

