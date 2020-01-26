Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 64,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.80. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

