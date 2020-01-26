Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 482.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NVUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 541,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,024. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.86. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVUS. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

