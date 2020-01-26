Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $219,216.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Zebpay. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitbns, Upbit, Bitrue, Binance, IDEX, CoinBene, BITBOX, Zebpay, Bittrex, Huobi, WazirX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

