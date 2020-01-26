nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,170,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after buying an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after buying an additional 270,562 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

