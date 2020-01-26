Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $43.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

OXY stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,163,000 after purchasing an additional 74,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 50.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 278,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

