Odeon Capital Group Begins Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.

OLLI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $281,968.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

